Alex Rodriguez Unveils His Physical Transformation After Leaving "the Dad-Bod in 2020"

Alex Rodriguez appears to have hit a personal home run with his fitness transformation.

The former baseball pro and newly single star took to social media on Wednesday, April 28 to reveal the fruits of his months-long labor. "Left the Dad-bod in 2020," he captioned a side-by-side comparison of himself in December 2020 and April. "Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I've been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips."

He concluded with a question, "What food is your weakness?"

The retired New York Yankee's post has quickly garnered more than 55,000 likes with comments pouring in for the father of two—many referencing his new single status. After four years together—including a 2019 engagement—he and Jennifer Lopez officially announced their breakup on April 15, a month after they denied split reports.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children," the two said in a statement to E! News. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."