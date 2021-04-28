Blonde Selena Gomez Gets Back to Work With Fierce New Selfie

Selena Gomez gave us exactly what we've not-so-secretly been hoping for—a look at her new locks, up close and personal. Well, as up and close and personal as a selfie can take us.
Although we've managed to get a few glimpses at her new ‘do, thanks to Rare Beauty's Instagram and even during a sighting when she stepped out for dinner with friends recently, we haven't quite seen the star post anything to capture the transformation in all of its glory—until now that is.
Selena took to her Instagram on April 27 to post the selfie she snapped, with the caption, "Back to work."
The singer also showed off an impressive set of claws by posing with one hand sprawled across her cheek. Her nails appear to have a black base of polish, complete with floral hues of yellow, blue, and even purple.
Selena's team, including stylist Kate Young and makeup artist Hung Vanngo, also posted the gorgeous selfie, and both included a small behind-the-scenes video on their Instagram Stories with the caption, "Reunited after 2 years!" The team appears to be celebrating their return while on the set of a top secret project.
Judging by that alone, it looks like Selena is filming or cooking up something pretty big.
When it comes to cooking, Selena has also put her signature on the world of cuisine when she debuted her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, in August 2020. And, just a few days ago on April 23, she announced the show had been renewed for season three by posting the cutest info-mercial, which serves as an introduction to the fictious "Gomez-crowave by Selena Gomez."
Although she has yet to specify exactly which "work" she's referring to—it could range anywhere from singing to acting or working on her huge company Rare Beauty—we can take a few guesses according to her incredibly work schedule lined up for this year.
In mid-April, Selena wrapped filming on starring in the Hulu comedy series, Only Murders In The Building. She is also set to lend her voice again as the popular character of Mavis in the upcoming Summer 2021 animation flick, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. And if that wasn't enough, the actress is also set to executive produce and star in the film, In the Shadow of the Mountain.
Whatever the project may be, we're just grateful it prompted Selena to give us a much-needed look at her new style.