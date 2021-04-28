Willow Smith Recalls Experiencing "Fits of Jealousy" During Discussion on Polyamory

Watch : What Willow Smith Really Thinks About Olivia Jade

In a conversation about being with multiple partners, the women of Red Table Talk started looking inward.

In the newest upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and "Gammy" Adrienne Banfield-Norris' hit Facebook Watch show, the co-hosts are set to explore the topic of polyamory. With the title "Is Polyamory For You?," the episode will feature Willow's take on her decision to practice ethical non-monogamy and, according to an episode description, a "lively generational debate on marriage and monogamy," including Gammy's attempt to understand her granddaughter's decision.

During a teaser clip exclusively shared with E! News, Gammy and Willow get candid about what being in a polyamorous relationship would require for themselves, specifically when it comes to jealousy.

"I would have so much work to do on myself to be in a polyamorous relationship," Adrienne said. "Jealousy is nothing but your own insecurity."

Willow understood that firsthand. "I did things that I said I would never do when I was in my fits of jealousy," the 20 year old confirmed, "and that made me realize just how much I need to step back and work on myself."