18 Books to Check Out in May

Gird your loins, beach-read season is finally upon us.

May is here and she brought along some irresistible new book releases. From a dishy celebrity memoir to a twist-filled thriller (or two, because, really, is one ever enough?) to a summer read filled with back-and-forth banter, there's something for everyone on our reading list this month.

So go on, slather on the sunscreen and spend some time outdoors getting lost in the pages of your next read after shopping physical copies of our picks or—because technology—pulling them up on Kindle Unlimited or through a free trial of Audible.