Martin Scorsese's Daughter Asked Him to Identify Feminine Products and the Results Were Delightful

Martin Scorsese might know everything about making Oscar-winning movies, but when it comes to the world of women, he's stumped.
His 21-year-old daughter, Francesca Scorsese, put his knowledge to the test to see how much her dad really knows about feminine products.
On Monday, April 26, she shared the TikTok video "Having my dad guess feminine items pt. 1," which showed her quizzing him on the names of various cosmetic essentials that most women have in their bathrooms at home.
On her Instagram Story, Francesca wrote, "Yes I'm going to get in trouble for posting this," adding, "Sorry dad" on another slide.
First was an eyelash curler, and the 78-year-old filmmaker guessed, "That is a, for your eyes, you know, mascara." Francesca was impressed, exclaiming, "Oh!"
When she showed a picture of a beauty blender, Martin said, "That is a, well, it's some sort of cosmetic thing that you use."
As for the menstrual cup, The Irishman director thought it was a flagon (possibly referring to a drink container) or an eye cup.
He thought the nipple pasties were earbuds and assumed a hair donut was "some sort of weird pillow of some kind," instead of the tool used to create the perfect sock bun.
When the We Are Who We Are actress put up a picture of a bobby pin, Martin seemed to think it was too easy. "Come on, what is this? Wasting my time," he remarked.
But the scrunchie, on the other hand, perplexed him. "That's a, you know, to use for your head, I think," he guessed. In the end, she generously gave him credit for four out of the seven objects.
She captioned the TikTok video, "I will probably regret posting this but.... he actually did much better than I thought!!"
Clearly, having three daughters has paid off for Martin. In addition to Francesca, he's dad to Cathy Scorsese, 55, and Domenica Cameron-Scorsese, 44.
The legendary director's youngest child is now following in his footsteps by pursuing a career in Hollywood. In 2020, Francesca told USA Today, "Everyone has this huge perception of my dad, being who he is, but he's not something to be very stressed about. He's just a funny little old man who's quite talented."
And the NYU film student explained that her latest TikTok is just the first part of a series of clips she'll make, so stay tuned for more Martin Scorsese dad content coming soon.