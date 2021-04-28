Paul Wesley Confuses Singer Madison Beer for a Type of Drink in Hilarious Video

Watch : Madison Beer Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life: My Music Moments

Paul Wesley wants his fans to know he's not an aficionado of Midwestern lagers, even if that isn't quite something his supporters have been wondering.

During a recent Instagram Q&A that has since disappeared from his account but was captured by a fan page, the 38-year-old alum of The Vampire Diaries responded to a query from a social media user who wanted to know if Paul likes the singer and influencer Madison Beer.

Unfortunately, Paul doesn't seem to have heard of the 22-year-old performer. This is based on his reply, in which he appeared to think the question—"do u like madison beer"—referred to a type of adult beverage popular in Madison, Wisc.

"Never had that beer," the actor shared, seemingly in earnest. "But, uh, I like beer. I like most beer, although lately I haven't been drinking as much beer because I'm trying to cut it out. You know?"

Paul has yet to address the apparent misinterpretation, and Madison likewise hasn't commented about it on her own social media accounts.