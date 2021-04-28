Dax Shepard Shares How He Discussed His Relapse With Daughters Lincoln and Delta

Watch : Dax Shepard "Grateful" for Fan Support After Relapse

Dax Shepard is opening up about the conversation he had with his and Kristen Bell's two kids following his relapse last fall.

While speaking on Chelsea Clinton's In Fact podcast, the 46-year-old actor reflected on the moment he told his family about his relapse with pills.

"They knew when I relapsed. We explained, 'Well, daddy was on these pills for his surgery and then daddy was a bad boy and he started getting his own pills,'" Dax shared, per JustJared. "Yeah, we tell them the whole thing."

The Armchair Expert podcaster explained that his daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, are aware of his sobriety journey.

"They know that dad goes to an AA meeting every Tuesday and Thursday," he noted, adding, "One of the cuter moments was—I wanna say my oldest daughter was 3—back when my daughters wanted to be with me 24 hours a day. She said, 'Where are you going?' I said, 'I'm going to AA.' She said, 'Why do you have to go?' I said, 'Because I'm an alcoholic and if I don't go there, then I'll drink and then I'll be a terrible dad.'"