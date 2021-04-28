2021 OscarsJLO & ARODKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Tyrese's Fans Were Left Shocked After He Shaved His Girlfriend's Private Area on Instagram

On camera, "Sweet Lady" artist Tyrese Gibson shaved his girlfriend Zelie Timothy in her "VIP section," as Nightly Pop's Nina Parker put it. Here's how fans are reacting to the unexpected video.

Apr 28, 2021
Tyrese GibsonCouplesCelebritiesNina ParkerNightly Pop
Tyrese Gibson is staying true to his lyrics: "Sit back and relax let me do my thing, I'm about to go there." 

The "I Wanna Go There" singer proved he will go to great lengths for his girlfriend—including down there. Over the weekend, Tyrese surprised fans (to say the least) when he was seen shaving Zelie Timothy's pubic hair on social media.

As an influencer, Zelie documented the intimate experience on her Instagram Story with a video from her perspective, showing her feet in the air while Tyrese went in with a razor. 

She captioned one video, "I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?"

In the background, Tyrese, 42, could be heard explaining his method of putting creamer on first and then mixing it with some oil.

The Fate of the Furious star called his 25-year-old girlfriend "beautiful." She responded, "No, what's beautiful is your man hands. I know he's supposed to be shaving, but I'm thinking about something else." Zelie laughed and asked, "Why are you sticking your tongue out?"

However, not everyone was feeling the private-turned-public moment.

As Nightly Pop's Nina Parker put it, "Tyrese and his girlfriend are really testing the limits of Instagram and their relationship. She posted a video him shaving her, um, VIP section, if you get what I'm saying."

Zelie Timothy/Instagram

Nina went on, "I'm uncomfortable," adding, "It's just a tricky area to trust somebody with." 

On a more practical note, she asked her co-hosts, "I don't understand why she's shaving. Why is she not getting waxed or lasered at this point? Like, shaving is a little old school to me… You think this is, like, foreplay for them?"

It seems Zelie has an answer. On her Instagram Story, she explained the ritual, saying, "I get sugar waxed guys LOL I love waxing… But I also have a man that loves to shave me [smiley face] I don't get any razor bumps. My coochie is okay LOL. Thanks for wondering if it's ok." 

One fan went viral after tweeting, "Nah Tyrese really shaved his girls coochie on IG and hosted an Oscar viewing party in the same night and didn't even have the decency to change his shirt. Nasty with that one. A menace to society."

Another said, "So, we've reached the 'Tyrese shaving his girlfriend's coochie on Instagram live' part of quarantine. Nice and normal."

Tyrese and Zelie reportedly started dating about two months ago.

He and his ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, broke up in December 2020. At the time, they issued a joint statement that read, "We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce." They added, "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents."

They share 2-year-old daughter Soraya. He's also dad to 13-year-old daughter Shayla Somer Gibson with his first wife, Norma Gibson.

