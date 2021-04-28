Tyrese's Fans Were Left Shocked After He Shaved His Girlfriend's Private Area on Instagram

Watch : Jordana Brewster Talks Tyrese's "Fast & Furious" Feud

Tyrese Gibson is staying true to his lyrics: "Sit back and relax let me do my thing, I'm about to go there."

The "I Wanna Go There" singer proved he will go to great lengths for his girlfriend—including down there. Over the weekend, Tyrese surprised fans (to say the least) when he was seen shaving Zelie Timothy's pubic hair on social media.

As an influencer, Zelie documented the intimate experience on her Instagram Story with a video from her perspective, showing her feet in the air while Tyrese went in with a razor.

She captioned one video, "I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?"

In the background, Tyrese, 42, could be heard explaining his method of putting creamer on first and then mixing it with some oil.

The Fate of the Furious star called his 25-year-old girlfriend "beautiful." She responded, "No, what's beautiful is your man hands. I know he's supposed to be shaving, but I'm thinking about something else." Zelie laughed and asked, "Why are you sticking your tongue out?"