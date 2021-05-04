Chelsea Houska Shares Rare Look Inside Her New Reality After Teen Mom

Chelsea Houska is embracing her new reality.

For 10 seasons, the reality star documented her life for loyal fans on MTV's hit series Teen Mom 2. But in October 2020, the mother of four revealed she would be leaving the franchise to focus on other projects.

As a new season kicks off this week, E! News chatted with Chelsea about her life away from the cameras. These days, the world around her is pretty darn sweet.

"There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn't feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore," she exclusively shared with E! News. "There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever."

Chelsea continued, "When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view. I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life."