Proof Stormi Webster Is a Fashionista Just Like Mom Kylie Jenner

By Alyssa Ray Apr 27, 2021 11:13 PM
Watch: Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi the "Best Nail Artist"

Stormi Webster is one fly girl.

On Monday, April 26, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share adorable photos of her daughter with Travis Scott. In the new images, which were first shared to Kylie's Instagram story, Stormi, 3, donned a striking yellow and orange puffy jacket covered in lightning bolts. The youngster's outfit was rounded out with a white shirt, leather-looking pants and a small black handbag.

So, it's no wonder that Kylie later shared one of the images on her feed and wrote, "fly girls have more fun."

You can say that again! The stunning ensemble was worn during Kylie and Stormi's "date night" with Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla. And it's safe to say that little Stormi is following in her fashionista mom's footsteps.

As E! News readers well know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "SICKO MODE" rapper welcomed their daughter back in February 2018. Since then, Kylie has kept fans up to date on all of Stormi's big milestones.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

Most recently, Kylie had fans in stiches after dressing Stormi in an adorable chicken costume. The lip kit mogul quipped, "is that a chiiiiicken?"

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Best Mommy 101 Moments

Of course, the caption was in reference to one of Kylie's more iconic moments on KUWTK—and we couldn't love it more. Chicken costume aside, Kylie normally photographs Stormi in envy-inducing outfits.

For a closer look at Stormi's budding style, scroll through the images below.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Instagram
Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Instagram
Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Instagram
Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

Instagram
Merry Grinch-Mas

Kylie and Stormi film a Grinch-themed baking video for her YouTube channel.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cookie Queens

The mother-daughter duo decorate Halloween cookies in matching orange pajamas.

Instagram
Stormi the Student

Kylie celebrates Stormi's first day of school, complete with designer backpack!

Instagram
Jet-Setting Cousins

Stormi and cousin True enjoy a ride on a private jet.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Beach Baby

Toddler Stormi flashed a smile as she ran down the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Fun in the Sunset

The youngster played in the Atlantic Ocean as mom Kylie captured the evening's sunset.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Cuties in the Caribbean

"my loves," Kylie wrote alongside this sweet photo of Stormi and True.

Instagram
Birthday Bae

While celebrating her 23rd birthday on Aug. 10, 2020, Kylie shared this sweet snap with the caption, "the best gift of all."

Instagram
Forever Friends

"My forever," Kylie wrote at a birthday celebration for Scott Disick in May 2020.

Instagram
They Grow Up Quickly

"My baby is getting so big," Kylie wrote in April 2020.

Instagram
Bath Time

"this pic makes me happy," Kylie captioned the adorable bubbly pic. 

Instagram
Children Are the Future

"To our future women #internationalwomensday," Stormi's mom noted on International Women's Day.

Instagram
Roll Through

Stormi posed in her sweet mini-Mercedes!

Instagram
Twinning

"My mini," Kylie wrote as the mother-daughter duo sport identical prints. Too cute!

Instagram
Yachting

"boat day with bestie," Kylie wrote during a tropical getaway in March 2020.

Instagram
Playtime

Kylie snaps a pic of her "best friend" playing outside.

Instagram
Stormi Earrings

Stormi sports gold hoop earrings with her name on them in a major fashion statement.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Butterfly Babe

"Each day is a blessing with you," Jenner shared on Instagram. "Thank you God for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20"

Instagram
Love of My Life

"love of my life," Kylie wrote on IG.

 

Don't forget, you can binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Sunday, Mar. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!

