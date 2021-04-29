Tarek El Moussa Shares Wedding Update While Praising "Super Mom" Heather Rae Young

Watch : "Flip or Flop" Sneak Peek: Tarek Brings Christina Options

Tarek El Moussa remains on cloud nine—and the view isn't bad at all.

More than nine months after pulling off an epic proposal for Heather Rae Young, the Flip or Flop star still can't believe he found love again. And after celebrating with an engagement party earlier this month, the HGTV star is getting even more excited for the wedding that will absolutely include his two children, Taylor, 10 and Brayden, 5.

"We just involve them with everything down to Taylor going shopping with Heather to look at dresses," Tarek exclusively shared with E! News. "We wanted the kids to be really, really involved because we're a family and we're just really excited about it."

He continued, "We are planning on getting married this year."

Tarek shares two children with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack. The friendly exes continue to work together on flipping homes in and around Orange County, Calif.