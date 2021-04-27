2021 OscarsJLO & ARODKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Buddy Danielson Is This Close to Walking in Brie Bella's Latest Video Update

Watch: Buddy & Matteo Pose for First Baby Pictures - Cuteness Alert!

Buddy Danielson is growing up before our very eyes.

On Monday, April 26, Brie Bella took to Instagram to share a sweet update on her son Buddy. In a video shared with her eight million followers, Brie's second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) is seen using all of his strength to stand up. Once up on his two feet, the 8-month-old looks just about ready to take a step.

Alongside the adorable footage, Brie wrote, "My strong boy."

It seems like only yesterday that Brie and Bryan were becoming parents of two. As E! News readers well know, the Total Bellas couple learned they were having a baby boy during the birth in August 2020.

"It's a BOY!!!" Brie wrote at the time. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Since welcoming Buddy last year, Brie has kept her followers up to date on her youngest child's milestones.

Brie Bella & Birdie's Cutest Pics

Case in point: In March, Brie gave her fans a closer look at Buddy's budding baby teeth. Next to the photo of little Buddy, the retired WWE superstar noted, "Hi teeth!!!"

Oh, and don't forget the behind-the-scenes look at Buddy's special sibling bond with big sister Birdie, 3.

Be sure to check out Brie's latest Buddy update above. You can also see Buddy's cutest pics by scrolling through the images below.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sweet Potato Face

Alongside this adorable photo of Buddy, Brie wrote, "Sweet Potato Face."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Baby's Best Friend

Buddy gives the family dog a lick of his sweet potato snack.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Sweet Boy

Brie captioned this photo, "My sweet Buddy."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Eight Months

When Buddy turned eight-months-old, Brie posted, "My wild 8 month boy."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Baby Teeth

Brie Bella gave fans a closer look at baby Buddy's budding teeth in this March 2021 update.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Play Time With Buddy

Fans got another look at Buddy's baby teeth in this playtime pic.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy Buddy

Alongside this March 2021 photo of her son, Brie wrote, "Hi Buddy"

Brie Bella/Instagram
7 Months Old

In honor of Buddy turning 7-months old, the WWE superstar shared, "Can't believe my little Bud Bud is 7 months....sitting up, crawling and reaching out for me. He's my cuddle sweet little bug!!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie’s Babies

Brie shared a sweet selfie of kids Birdie and Buddy in February 2021.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sitting Up

"And just like that, Buddy is sitting up," the Total Bellas star shared online.

Brie Bella/Instagram
The Disaster Artist

Alongside this February 2021 update, Brie joked, "He loves when his sister is out so he can destroy her room lol."

Instagram
Mountain Man

Brie, Bryan, Birdie and Buddy ventured to Lake Tahoe for a winter getaway.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy New Year!

"Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!!" Brie wrote online. "Happy New Year's Bella Army"

Instagram / Brie Bella
Bryan and the Kids

On this Christmas Eve post, Brie wrote, "Best gifts I've ever been given are these 3!!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy's First Christmas

Brie took a sweet picture with Buddy ahead of his first Christmas.

Brie Bella/Instagram
All Smiles

While taking selfies of Buddy, Brie penned, "Happy face slowly into the please stop taking my picture face!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Done with Pictures

Unfortunately for Brie, Buddy was quickly over the selfie session.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy and Nana

"Best gift we got this year," Brie shared with her followers. "Visit from Nana!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Playtime with Mom

Buddy beamed as he spent quality time with mom Brie.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Little Man

In December 2020, Brie shared this photo of herself and her "little man."

 

Instagram
Four Months Old

Alongside this sweet photo of Bryan and Buddy, Brie stated, "Buddy is officially 4 months old!!"

Instagram
Smiling Bright

Brie shared, "I love how one minute they are smiling at you and the next they are sleeping!!"

Instagram
Sleeping Buddy

Buddy looked so peaceful in this sleeping shot.

Instagram
Thankful for Family

"Sooo grateful for family and friends," Brie wrote. "And my friends that are like family so on this special Holiday it feels like home."

Instagram
Sweet as Pie

Buddy couldn't be cuter in this pic from Thanksgiving 2020.

Instagram
More Playtime

In this Nov. 2020 photo, Buddy enjoyed some bonding time with his cousin, Matteo.

Instagram
Cuddles from Buddy

Brie shared in November, "Buddy sleeps soooo well in his #snoo!! Mama always loves his cuddles before his naps!!"

Instagram
Baby Blue Eyes

Brie called Buddy her "best surprise ever" in Nov. 2020.

Instagram
Brie's Sweet Boy

"And just like that my sweet boy constantly rolls over," the mother of two explained. "He now wants to stare at the world from his tummy!!! #15weeks"

Instagram
Family Throwback

"Can't wait to relive all the special moments again," the E! personality noted. "The season that welcomes Buddy and Matteo into this world starts TONIGHT at 9/8c only on E!"

photos
View More Photos From Buddy Danielson's Cutest Pics

Catch up on Total Bellas any time here.

