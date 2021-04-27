90 Day Fiancé's Robert and Anny Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : "90 Day Fiance's" Most Memorable First Encounters

The 90 Day Fiancé family is growing!

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, who fans were first introduced to on season seven of the TLC reality series, announced they're expecting their second child together.

"I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way," Anny shared to Instagram on Tuesday, April 27. "Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing."

Last July, the couple revealed the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Brenda Aaliyah, exclusively to E! News.

This marks Robert's seventh child. In their pregnancy announcement, Robert's 5-year-old son, Bryson, gave an adorable thumbs up as he held gold balloons that spelled out "baby."

And, as it turns out, Bryson can't wait to welcome a new sibling! "It's like a gift from above," Robert told TLC. "It just happened, but Bryson was playing some little baby game on his phone and then he asked for a baby."