Rachel Lindsay Shares the Real Reason She's Parting Ways With Bachelor Franchise Podcast

Rachel Lindsay is stepping away from the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

The former Bachelorette revealed she will be leaving the podcast after 100 episodes on the air. She made the announcement on the Tuesday, April 27 episode, explaining, "I'm going to make this short and sweet: All good things must come to an end and I feel like certain things run their course and, for me, I have run my course when it comes to the podcast."

"You know we started off this podcast talking about how much fun it is," she continues, "and the community that we've started and we're already here with 100 episodes and I'm proud of it and what it's become."

Rachel recalled how the podcast first started with Ali Fedotowksy as co-host, but she later stepped away to focus on taking care of her children. Rachel said of the experience, "I feel like I don't give her enough praise."