Rachel Lindsay Shares the Real Reason She's Parting Ways With Bachelor Franchise Podcast

Rachel Lindsay is stepping away from the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.
The former Bachelorette revealed she will be leaving the podcast after 100 episodes on the air. She made the announcement on the Tuesday, April 27 episode, explaining, "I'm going to make this short and sweet: All good things must come to an end and I feel like certain things run their course and, for me, I have run my course when it comes to the podcast."
"You know we started off this podcast talking about how much fun it is," she continues, "and the community that we've started and we're already here with 100 episodes and I'm proud of it and what it's become."
Rachel recalled how the podcast first started with Ali Fedotowksy as co-host, but she later stepped away to focus on taking care of her children. Rachel said of the experience, "I feel like I don't give her enough praise."
She then talked about working with Becca Kufrin, who replaced Ali. Rachel gushed, "You didn't miss a beat and that's been a lot of fun to see our friendship grow through the podcast, just to have fun with all the new blood that's coming in from the show to work through hard moments, to come here and vent when we're going through something, like, that's what the podcast gives you, that community."
That being said, Rachel admitted the podcast has had a negative impact on her mental health. She explained, "But, for me, I've been struggling, that's no secret and it's been really, really hard for me lately and a lot of the things that we talk about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself and finding your peace and protecting that peace and protecting your mental health."
On that note, Rachel said she's not leaving for good, adding, "I'm sure I'll pop in from time to time to say hello."
"It's just time for me to move on, and I will be supporting you from a distance," she concludes. "I just want to say thank you guys for riding with me for such a long time, continue to ride with Becca support her uplift her, and this podcast as well."
Becca said she's saving her emotional farewell for the 100th episode, but told Rachel, "I'm inspired by you, your loyalty, your friendship, your charisma, all of the things. You've brought so much to this, not only to the podcast, but to our friendship and so, I know you say you're not going to lock the door and I hope you don't."
Becca added, "I always will welcome you back with open arms. It's not going to be the same without you and, you know, selfishly, I don't want you to leave, but I totally understand. I know for your mental health, for your sanity and your sake in your head and in your heart."
Rachel previously spoke about how upsetting it was to watch Matt James' season of The Bachelor, particularly after Chris Harrison seemingly defended Rachael Kirkconnell's racially insensitive Old South photos.
At the time, she said on the podcast Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, "I can't take it anymore... I'm contractually bound in some ways, but when it's up, I am, too. I can't. I can't do it anymore."