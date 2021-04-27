Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Brock Davies

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Is Pregnant

Scheana Shay is feeling as good as gold!

It's officially official: The Vanderpump Rules star is a mom. The Bravolebrity shared the exciting and special news that she welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend and rugby player Brock Davies.

The reality TV personality took to social media on Tuesday, April 27 to announce the arrival of her little one. Plus, the new mom revealed sweet details about her newborn daughter, including her unique name.

"My heart is SO FULL. On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz," Scheana shared on Instagram. "Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it's very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."

The new mom continued, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer's parents!!!"

The 35-year-old star's baby news comes about five months after she announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

"IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!" she excitedly shared last October, alongside a photo of her and her boyfriend proudly holding up a pregnancy test and sonogram. "We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!"