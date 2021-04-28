Meet Kirsten Jordan: 9 Things to Know About Million Dollar Listing: New York's First Female Broker

Big Apple real estate is about to get a whole lot more real.
Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: New York returns for its ninth season with a brand new addition: Kirsten Jordan. The powerhouse broker boasts over half a billion (yes, billion) dollars in luxury properties, and makes history as the first female broker for the East Coast franchise.
A seasoned real estate agent, Jordan exclusively spills to E! News what it's like to be a newbie on reality TV. But first, find out which fellow Bravolebrities she hopes to meet and what it's like working with MDLNY's dueling icons Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund.
Here's everything you need to know about MDLNY's new businesswoman!
She's the first woman on MDLNY
Nine seasons is way too long without representing the diverse array of brokers in Manhattan, and Kirsten to here to change that. "I decided to do the show because it was such an incredible opportunity for me," Kirsten revealed to E! News. After being in real estate for 13 years and running a team of six, Kirsten is ready for the world to revel in her success.
She is head over heels for her husband—and has no problem mixing business with pleasure
Kirsten is married to real estate developer Stefano Farsura. Together the couple has three children and also frequently collaborate together on business deals. "What's been the most important for me is I have an incredibly supportive family. [Husband Stefano] has been instrumental with me working on new developments, which is where I got my start. It was an incredible experience for me when I was just getting into the business," Kirsten explained. "I think everybody is going to enjoy seeing how close we are as a couple, both in business and in having a family together."
Kirsten is Italy meets NYC
Of course, being married to a first-generation Italian comes with some extra perks. Kirsten is fluent in the language and also makes elite Italian clientele her specialty from the Upper East Side to TriBeCa.
She knows her worth
"I have to say that [co-stars] Ryan and Fredrik were lucky because I am super confident. I feel like I can hold my own because I've been in the business for so long, and I have done business with everybody on the show," Kirsten explained. "So it honestly felt like such a natural fit."
NYC Strong: 2020 was Kirsten's best real estate year yet
It definitely seems like MDLNY and the city itself were lucky to have Kirsten on their side last year. "2020 for me was an incredible growth year," Kirsten admitted after selling outside of Manhattan in Westchester County and Connecticut. "It took a couple months for everything to come back [but] I hit the ground running. I had my best year ever in 2020. I would say I knew things were going to bounce back. I've been in the business for a while and I wanted to capitalize on it."
She counts both Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant as friends
Kirsten has had a "pretty great relationship" with fellow agent Ryan for years prior to filming MDLNY together. But Kirsten was surprised to also connect with Fredrik, who is splitting his time between New York and Los Angeles this season. "I wasn't even expecting to spend some quality time with him, and I ended up joining his firm in the last couple of months so that's big for me with our bonding," Kirsten explained.
Fans can expect her to butt heads with pal Tyler Whitman
"Tyler Whitman and I have this funny brother-sister competitive kind of relationship, which probably comes from the fact that we're the two newest cast members so we're always vying for our place," Kirsten joked. Yet she also has some "tense moments" with colleague Fredrik.
Kirsten prioritizes full-body wellness
The MDLNY star has mastered balancing work and family life, but every morning she makes time for herself. "I wake up fairly early in the morning so I can exercise and meditate and spend some time alone," Kirsten admitted. "This is a big pillar for me: to make everything happen, I have to make sure I have alone time so I can process and be ready for the day and be the best version of myself."
Kirsten is also a Bravo fan!
Yes, Kirsten is just like the rest of us—at least when it comes to Bravo fandom. "I would say I'm a huge fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. I don't get a ton of time to watch it but I'm a huge Margaret Josephs fan," Kirsten confessed. "I think she's incredible from an entrepreneurial perspective but then also a very strong female force out there."
Margaret and Kirsten haven't crossed paths in real life, but they do have a few mutual business connections. "She's somebody that I admire from afar. I should probably reach out to and ask her to welcome me to the Bravo family!" Kirsten laughed.
Can we expect a MDLNY and RHONJ crossover at the next BravoCon? We can only hope so!
For now, we can't wait to see Kirsten's debut on MDLNY!
Million Dollar Listing: New York premieres Thursday, May 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of MDLNY any time on Peacock.
