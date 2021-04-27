Dixie & Charli D'Amelio Launch Go-To Makeup Sets With Morphe 2

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio are always on trend. The sisters have collaborated with Morphe 2 to create sets of their favorite makeup products so everyone can emulate their simple, yet stunning looks. Each set includes a canvas makeup bag, an eye shadow stick, a lip oil, and a lip/cheek color (that hasn't launched as an individual product yet). Each is valued at $41, but you can get them for just $26. Check out Charli and Dixie's favorite shades below.
Morphe 2 Charli's Go-To Faves 3-Piece Makeup Set & Bag
This set contains Charli's go-to products. She says, "I hope you love these soft pink shades and everyday essentials as much as I do." The set includes the Eye Wish Shadow Stick in Bubblegum, Perk Up Cheek & Lip Color in Rosy Wishes, the Glassified Lip Oil in Mirror Mirror, and a canvas makeup bag to store it all. It's a $41 value, but you can get it for just $26.
Morphe 2 Dixie's Go-To Faves 3-Piece Makeup Set & Bag
This set contains Dixie's makeup staples. She says, "I love these neutral shades with a pop of pink, and think that you will, too." The set includes the Eye Wish Shadow Stick in Lucky Penny, Perk Up Cheek & Lip Color in Hibiscus Hottie, the Glassified Lip Oil in Flutter, and a canvas makeup bag. The set has a $41 value, but you can get it all for just $26.
Morphe 2 Eye Wish Shadow Stick & Sharpener
Dixie loves the Eye Wish Shadow Stick in Lucky Penny, while Charli prefers the Bubblegum shade. In addition to those favorites, there are four other colors to choose from. The sticks even double as a shadow and a liner. Oh, and there's a sharpener included, so you'll always be ready to glam it up.
Morphe 2 Glassified Lip Oil
This super-moisturizing lip oil is a must-have item. There are six stunning shades, with Charli preferring Mirror Mirror while Dixie loves the Flutter oil.
