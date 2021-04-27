2021 OscarsJLO & ARODKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

See the First Clips of He's All That, Kissing Booth 3 and More Netflix Summer Releases

With the warm weather quickly approaching, Netflix has released a summer movie preview trailer, complete with teaser footage for many of its highly anticipated upcoming releases. Watch it all here.

As Addison Rae aptly put it, "How fun is this!?"

It looks like this summer is about to be plenty fun, thanks in part to Netflix's slate of summer releases. On Tuesday, April 27, the streaming platform debuted its summer movie preview trailer, which was jam-packed with footage from some of the site's highly anticipated drops, including Kevin Hart's Fatherhood, John David Washington's Beckett, a new documentary about everyone's favorite nature painter Bob Ross and the She's All That remake, He's All That. 

Set for release on August 27, He's All That will mark Rae's film debut opposite Tanner Buchanan. The rom-coms won't stop there, either, as the third installment of The Kissing Booth is slated to premiere on August 11. 

While matters of the heart can be scary, Netflix is taking things one frightening step further with the Fear Street trilogy, based on R.L. Stine's book series. According to Netflix, the three horror movies will hit screens this summer. 

And, when you need something a bit more light-hearted to recover, there will be Lin-Manuel Miranda's animated musical, Vivo, that looks like it will have viewers quickly singing and dancing along. Meanwhile, as fans await Jennifer Hudson's turn as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming musical biopic Respect, she, too, will be popping up on Netflix May 7 in Anthony Mandler's legal drama, Monster, co-starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., A$AP Rocky and Nas

Of course, don't just take our word for it. Check out all of the preview footage above and mark your calendar!

