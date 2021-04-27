Vanderpump Rules to Resume Filming: Find Out Who's Returning for Season 9

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent Welcomes a Baby Girl

Vanderpump Rules is finally making its big return.

After more than a year on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hit Bravo series will soon begin filming season nine, sources confirm to E! News.

"Filming will begin early May," a source tells E! News exclusively. "Some have filmed here and there on their own."

A rep for Bravo also confirmed to E! that, "Vanderpump Rules will resume production with a comprehensive health and safety plan. The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal's own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows."

Bravo confirms that Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss will be returning for season nine. Any potential new cast members or staffers will be determined as filming goes on.