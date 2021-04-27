Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Podcast Producer "Shocked" by Adultery Allegation

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's divorce shocked many in their inner circle—including their podcast producer Mark.
During the April 26th episode of Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, Mark shared how he didn't expect the two to call it quits.
"I was stunned, of course, when I heard the news," he told Brooke Burke, who was filling in for the hosts. "And people will say, 'How? How can you be stunned? It's been years of a podcast with these two arguing, bickering, struggling through their relationship.' But I really thought they had turned a corner."
News of Jana and Mike's split broke on April 21. "I've fought y'all," the country music singer wrote in part of an Instagram post. "I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"
While Jana did not list a specific reason for the breakup in her post, the One Tree Hill alum cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the grounds for divorce in a complaint filed in Tennessee on April 22 and obtained by E! News.
"I really thought Michael had reached a point in his therapy—that he was past what he is being said to have done in the press," Mark continued. "And I don't know what he has done, and I don't want to assume anything. But there's a lot out there about infidelity on his part. I don't know if that's happened again or not. But if it has happened again, that's what I'm completely shocked about. Just knowing him over the past few years, I really felt he wanted desperately to put that part of his life behind him."
Jana and Mike wed in 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Jolie Rae Caussin, in 2016. Later that year, the parents separated, and it was reported that Mike had been unfaithful. At the time of the breakup, which People noted involved the retired football pro filing for divorce, fans learned that Mike was seeking treatment. While the reason was not shared at the time, Mike said in a 2019 podcast episode that he had entered a treatment facility for sex addiction.
Mike and Jana reconciled, renewing their wedding vows in 2017 and welcoming son Jace Joseph Caussin in 2018. Mike also celebrated the "most sober year" of his life in December 2020.
Over the years, the duo would continue to have honest conversations with their listeners about the highs and lows of their relationship. However, a source told E! News, "Nobody, not Jana or the couple's close circle, could have imagined Mike would once again break her trust."
"Although Jana and Mike have been very public with their ups and downs, friends were still surprised by the split news," an insider close to Jana added. "They worked so hard to make it work and care about their kids deeply. Jana isn't ready to talk yet, but it wouldn't be a surprise if she shared more later. She is so open because she wants people to know they are not alone."
For now, Brooke is asking that fans "give them grace."
"No one knows what someone else is going through and it's really easy for all of us to assume and, you know, to talk about Jana and Mike," she said. "But honestly, nobody has any idea what goes on in the privacy of people's homes."