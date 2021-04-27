Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Podcast Producer "Shocked" by Adultery Allegation

Watch : Jana Kramer Files for Divorce From Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's divorce shocked many in their inner circle—including their podcast producer Mark Mohelnitzky.

During the April 26th episode of Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, Mark shared how he didn't expect the two to call it quits.

"I was stunned, of course, when I heard the news," he told Brooke Burke, who was filling in for the hosts. "And people will say, 'How? How can you be stunned? It's been years of a podcast with these two arguing, bickering, struggling through their relationship.' But I really thought they had turned a corner."

News of Jana and Mike's split broke on April 21. "I've fought y'all," the country music singer wrote in part of an Instagram post. "I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"

While Jana did not list a specific reason for the breakup in her post, the One Tree Hill alum cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the grounds for divorce in a complaint filed in Tennessee on April 22 and obtained by E! News.