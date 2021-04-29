What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for May 1-2

Watch : Why Michael B. Jordan Did His Own Stunts in "Without Remorse"

To quote Justin Timberlake and millions of memes: It's gonna be May.

As we head into the first weekend of May (Like, how?!), we can't think of a better way to welcome a new month than by plopping ourselves down on our couches and not moving for 48 hours. It just feels right. And fortunately for us, there are a handful of new streaming options that can help us achieve that goal.

Our imaginary BF Michael B. Jordan's new movie features the reigning Sexiest Man Alive taking on a iconic literary character, while The Handmaid's Tale finally returns for its fourth season. Plus, Bethenny Frankel is back on reality TV and Disney+ is giving fans one last mission with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which spoiler alert, had a new name by series' end: Captain America and the Winter Solider. Marvel Cinematic Universe? More like already Missing Cap, U? OK, we'll see ourselves out now.

Here's what to watch this weekend, May 1-2: