Glenn Close Reveals How Her Viral "Da Butt" Dance at the Oscars Really Happened

It's time to get to the bottom of Glenn Close's Oscars dance.
The 74-year-old actress went viral for shaking her booty to "Da Butt" during the 93rd annual Academy Awards on April 25. As part of a game that put attendees' music knowledge to the test, Questlove played a song and then Lil Rel Howery asked a few of Hollywood's stars to decipher if the piece was an Oscar-nominated tune, an Oscar winner or none of the above.
After a few rounds with Andra Day and Daniel Kaluuya, Howery went to Close and Questlove played the Experience Unlimited song. The eight-time nominee impressed viewers with her knowledge of the hit from Spike Lee's 1988 movie School Daze and then busted out some moves, winning over the crowd and the internet.
But back it up: Was Close's "Da Butt" dance actually planned? The Hillbilly Elegy star weighed in on the situation in a post shared to Instagram on April 26.
Close posted a picture of herself sitting with Kaluuya, Darrell Britt-Gibson and her screenwriter BFF Chris Terrio, noting they "had the MOST FUN" at their table.
"I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about Da Butt and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say," she captioned the image. "Darrell insisted that I mention the Backyard Band, on top of E.U., Suga Bear and the whole DMV. I had googled 'Da Butt' and watched Spike's music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance...you can actually see me think of the video. That part was completely spontaneous. Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault."
She then congratulated Kaluuya on winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. "You are completely brilliant," Close wrote. "I now consider both Daniel and Darrell to be friends-for-life!"
Reps for Howery and Close also confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that while the dance portion of the viral moment was not rehearsed, Close did have a heads-up about the song.
"I didn't know she knew all of that first of all," Howery said about her knowledge of "Da Butt" during the Oscars' after-show. "Also, she did the dance. I was like, 'Well, Rel, if you could convince her to do it, see if she would do it.'"
So, he asked her and, as millions of people saw, "she got up and did it."
In addition, Rob Mills, ABC's executive VP of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television, told Variety the dance was "certainly something nobody expected."
"I mean, that was not in any rehearsal of it or anything," he added. "I think that, again, shows that she's sort of game for anything."