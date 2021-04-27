JoJo Siwa Breaks Down in Tears Over the "Reality of Long Distance" With Girlfriend Kylie

JoJo Siwa loves her girlfriend "to infinity and beyond," but their long distance relationship is proving to be difficult for the young couple.
JoJo, 17, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 26, with her eyes full of tears as she explained that she had to say goodbye to her girlfriend of nearly five months, Kylie Prew, after one of their trips.
The Dance Moms alum posted a tearful selfie and wrote, "I. Don't. Like. Saying. Goodbye." After fans worried the pair had broken up, JoJo cleared things up with a series of heartbreaking videos.
"You guys are confused on why I was crying on my last Story," she began. "Nothing happened. We just are long distance and we had to say goodbye today and I'm sad."
She said her emotional reaction isn't anything new: "It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to ever. But we do. And it just makes the [times] when we get to say hi to each other even more special."
Before the influencer signed off to continue crying in private ("I'm gonna keep doing this for a lot longer"), she wanted to put fans at ease that there's no trouble in paradise. It was simply a hard goodbye because JoJo lives in Los Angeles, while Kylie appears to call Florida home.
"I know you all were panicking for a second. But no need to panic," JoJo went on. "The reality of long distance: It's very very very hard, but it's the most worth it ever."
They've continued to grow closer during their dates to Disney World over the past few months.
The trips have also included bonding time with the parents. For her visit to Florida this weekend, JoJo was accompanied by her brother Jayden Siwa, dad Tom Siwa and mom Jessalynn Siwa.
Their itinerary included a breakfast at Waffle House, bowling at Splitsville in Disney Springs and, of course, rides at Disney World with Kylie. JoJo later posted a picture of the partners embracing while sporting matching Buzz Lightyear merch.
In February, The J Team star introduced her girlfriend to the world, saying, "I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the Internet yet. And there's always been speculations, of course, but I was like, I think this is gonna out me."
Kylie posted her own tribute to mark one month together, writing on Instagram, "fall in love with your best friend, guys. it's THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here's to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky."