Soak Up the Sun Like These Stars in Colored Lens Sunglasses

Whether they use them to go incognito, block the haters or make a fashion statement, celebrities sure do know how to rock a pair of sunglasses. Recently, stars like Chloe Bailey, Christina Aquilera and Vanessa Hudgens sported this season's must-have accessory: Colored Lens Sunglasses. And we're so here for it! Not only is this trend affordable, but it's a fun and easy way to incorporate some color into your wardrobe.

Below we rounded up nine tinted shades that will instantly up your style game and help you look as cool as your favorite celebs!