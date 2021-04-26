2021 OscarsJLO & ARODKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Carey Mulligan’s Husband Marcus Mumford May Have Taken a Lampshade From the Oscars

He'll always be her only guiding light! Carey Mulligan’s husband—rocker Marcus Mumford—seems to have, uh, acquired a limited edition 2021 Oscars lampshade from the ceremony on Sunday, April 25.

Did you really go to the Oscars if you don't have the lampshade to prove it? 

It seems that Carey Mulligan's husband—none other than Mumford & Sons musician Marcus Mumford—went home with a very special souvenir after the 2021 Oscars ceremony on Sunday, April 25. And let's just say his party favor might not have been Academy-approved.

The singer, who fittingly released the song "Lover of the Light" in 2012, posted a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from his glitzy "Date night," as he captioned the Instagram post on April 26.

His images documented a night well-lived, including pics of Carey with a giant Oscars statue, his kids putting Chanel eye patches on his face and himself indulging in a burger with his bowtie undone. 

But one of the final photos of the gallery showed Marcus, seemingly on his ride home, holding a lampshade that was inscribed with "2021 Oscars" and featured glittering Oscars silhouettes around the shade.

The nominees' tables were, in fact, decorated with the specialty lampshades at the show's Union Station venue. Architect David Rockwell designed the set to look like an Old Hollywood supper club, with the themed lamps acting as centerpieces for bistro tables, according to Wallpaper.

It's unclear how Marcus came to be in possession of the collector's item, but obviously it would make for a nice touch to their home (which is a 16th Century farmhouse in Devon, England, according to Hello Magazine). Can we call it award show chic?

The couple, who married in 2012, live in the U.K. with children Evelyn, 5, and Wilfred, 3.

At the 2021 Oscars, Carey was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Promising Young Woman, but the trophy ultimately went to Frances McDormand for NomadlandPromising Young Woman scored a win when director Emerald Fennell took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Looks like Carey and Marcus didn't leave empty handed either. 

E! News has reached out to Marcus' rep for comment.

