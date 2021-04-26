Master of None's New Trailer Starring Lena Waithe Will Warm—And Break—Your Heart

Watch : Lena Waithe Makes History for "Master of None" Emmy Win

A strikingly beautiful love story.

That's what Netflix has teased in the all-new trailer for season three of Master of None. As previously reported, the Netflix dramedy, which last aired in May 2017, is arriving next month on May 23. However, instead of following Aziz Ansari's Dev Shah, the new season, named Master of None Presents Moments in Love, will focus on Denise (Lena Waithe).

While Ansari's presence on-screen may not be felt as much this season, the comedian, who co-created the series alongside Alan Yang, was certainly involved. Not only did Ansari co-write Moments in Love with Waithe, but he also directed the breakaway season.

And, as the just-released trailer below teases , the bottle season will chronicle the highs and lows of Denise's love story with partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). "OK, hypothetical for you," Waithe as Denise starts off. "Let's say we're at a party. Maxwell's playing. You don't know me. I don't know you. And I ask you out on a date. Would you say yes?"