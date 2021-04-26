Anna Duggar Shuts Down Critic Who Asked How She and Josh Duggar “Afford” Having 7 Kids

The 19 Kids and Counting troupe has no trouble counting the money.
After Anna Duggar revealed she's expecting her seventh baby with husband Josh Duggar, one social media user boldly ventured into financial territory by asking two burning questions: "How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?" the user wrote.
Other fans immediately called out the invasive question, with one writing, "Rude much?" while some asked the person to mind their own business.
Anna, however, answered the question directly. "Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family," she responded. She didn't give other details about his work or career.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, announced their baby news on April 23 by sharing a video of themselves being doused in pink confetti. "It's a GIRL!!!!!" Anna wrote. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can't wait to hold her in our arms this fall!"
They are also parents to Mackenzie, 11; Michael, 9; Marcus, 7; Meredith, 5; Mason, 3; and Maryella, 17 months.
Josh's apparent LinkedIn profile shows that he was most recently the Executive Director of FRC Action from 2013 to 2015, and described the group as a political affiliate of the Protestant activist organization known as the Family Research Council.
The former reality star reportedly quit the job in 2015, as he addressed accusations that he molested several underage girls when he was a teen. The claims came to light due to a resurfaced police report from 2006.
Josh, who is now 33, told People during the scandal, "I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret." He was not charged.
Anna has remained by his side, and wished him a happy 11-year anniversary in 2019 with a reflection on their past struggles. "The joys we've experienced together have far surpassed the shadows of sorrow we've walked through," she said. "I love you so much Joshua and look forward to growing old together! (Gotta admit though...being young together is pretty fun too!)."