Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reacts to Unexpected 2021 Oscars Loss

It seemed that everyone—from celebrities to fans on social media—began buzzing with questions immediately after the 2021 Oscars ceremony wrapped with the award for Best Actor.
Although Chadwick Boseman was a presumed frontrunner for the award posthumously, it went to actor Anthony Hopkins for his role in the film, The Father. In a belated acceptance speech uploaded to Instagram, the 83-year-old actor took time to pay tribute and acknowledge Boseman's memory.
Although audiences widely viewed the loss as a snub and took to social media to express outrage, Chadwick Boseman's brother, Derrick Boseman, told TMZ that the family doesn't feel slighted, and they are not upset with the outcome. Derrick also wished Hopkins and his family well, stating, "I'm sure [Anthony] would if Chad won."
Derrick also explained that his family "doesn't view Chadwick not winning an Oscar for Best Actor as a snub because every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award."
Unlike the ceremonies of years past, the Best Actor category aired last. Some viewers presumed the unusual order of the show was crafted intentionally so Boseman could be properly recognized for his final role, but, in an interview with, in an interview with Variety, ABC exec Rob Mills, explained otherwise.
"It was not meant to end on somebody who was not present," Mills stated. "It was a calculated risk, that I think still paid off because everybody was talking about it. Similarly, nobody wants the wrong envelope to happen, like it did three years ago, but everyone was talking about it."
Rob further explained that it wasn't just the Best Actor category that felt out of place, but an overall decision to shake up the ceremony this year.
"It wasn't just the final categories, the whole show was mixed up," Mills stated. "Screenplay, that usually comes in Act 5 or 6, one of the later acts. And best director was also very early. I think the point was, sometimes you watch the show and you feel like, ‘Gosh, I've seen this every year.' So, it really was the ‘Wow, I really don't know what's coming next.'"
For Chadwick's family, the loss doesn't affect the legacy left behind by the actor. Derrick also ended his statement by adding that although the win would've been a historic achievement, "it was never an obsession" for the late actor.