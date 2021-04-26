Travis Barker's Dream Getaway for Kourtney Kardashian May Be His Best Birthday Gift Yet

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Receives Big Romantic Gift From Travis Barker

Travis Barker can't stop and won't stop celebrating the birthday girl.

Close to one week after Kourtney Kardashian officially turned 42, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was treated to a private getaway to an undisclosed location far away from Hollywood.

In photos posted on the couple's social media pages, fans got a tease into their dream vacation that included star-filled nights and a temporary home with views you have to see to believe.

The trip comes shortly after the Blink-182 rocker posted a very memorable tribute to his girlfriend for her birthday. Perhaps sucking a thumb rings a bell?

"I F--KING LOVE YOU!" Travis captioned his post. "YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD...HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."

And, if you ask those close to the couple if they are surprised by how well this relationship is going, the answer is a flat out no! After news broke in January that Kourtney and Travis, 45, were dating, many friends are more than impressed with the rocker's smooth moves off the stage.