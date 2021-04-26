Hailey Bieber Reveals Her New Instagram Rule After Going Down a "Dark Hole"

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Hailey Bieber got candid about the pressures she faces when it comes to being on social media.
The former ballet dancer shared a rule with the magazine she felt she had to implement, (specifically, when it came down to her Instagram), to help get herself in a better place.
"I'm only 24, and I'm still figuring out who I am as a woman," Hailey shared. "Who I am in my career. Who I am as a wife. There's so much going on, I had to give myself a break from looking at myself and other people, though. I had to start doing this thing where I don't go on Instagram Monday through Friday. If something needs to be posted, I have somebody who I work with who runs it for me. I had to remove myself."
Hailey, whose latest Instagram post also featured her on the cover of Vogue Paris for their upcoming May issue, currently has over 34 million followers on the platform—and counting.
The Drop The Mic host explained that with her constantly being on social media, she felt the weight of comparison, which essentially became a "dark hole."
"When it comes to social media, I've definitely gone through so much comparison," she shared. "Comparing myself to other people, getting compared to other people, feeling like I need to have this type of body in order to feel good about myself. It can be such a dark hole that you go down, and it happens so quickly and easily. With social media, you click on one thing, and you see another, and then you're in this weird rabbit hole, and you're putting yourself down."
Hailey also went on to say that although people often compliment her beauty, she doesn't necessarily feel that way "all the time," and emphasized the reality that "everyone has insecurities."
Although the young star has taken a bit of breather from the time spent on social media for the sake of her well-being, rest assured, this is only the beginning of a path of self-love. "It's a continuous journey to love yourself. It doesn't ever stop," she shared. "I hope I'm on it even when I'm old and saggy. I hope I love myself then."