Zendaya's 2021 Oscars Beauty Breakdown

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Obsessed with Zendaya's Oscars look? Same!
The Euphoria star was truly the belle of the Oscars ball in a stunning custom Valentino dress, Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari diamonds. Besides her memorable fashion look, we are still trying to wrap our heads around her natural, no-makeup makeup glam. Thankfully, celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daley broke down Zendaya's beauty look and all the Lancôme products she used on the Lancôme Ambassadress for the awards show.
"The makeup look was very boho chic with clean, fresh skin and a natural look," Sheika revealed. "The dress color was so bold we wanted to keep the makeup neutral with a lot of flesh tones."
To recreate Zendaya's look for yourself, scroll below!
Lancôme's Clarifique Face Essence
The actress used new Clarifique Face Essence the night prior and morning-of on her face and neck for extra hydration, radiance and smooth skin texture.
Lancôme Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Sheet Mask
To prep Zendaya's skin, Sheika started with the Lancôme Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Sheet Mask and Lancôme Advanced Genifique Light Pearl Hydrogel Melting 360 Eye Mask to hydrate the skin, de-puff and provide instant radiance.
Lancôme Advanced Genifique Serum
Then, Sheika gently applied Lancôme Advanced Genifique Serum, which melts into the skin for hydration and a smooth canvas for makeup application.
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation
Once Zendaya's skin was prepped, Sheika applied Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation in 425 Bisque Warm and used Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Stick in 420 Bisque Neutral where needed for contour and cover-up.
Lancôme Blush Subtil
To highlight the cheekbones and high points of the face, Sheika used her fingers to apply Lancôme Dual Finish Highlighter, providing a buildable shimmer and instant glow. To add a natural flush, Sheika swiped Lancôme Blush Subtil in Blushing Tresor to Zendaya's cheeks. She finished off with the Lancôme Fix It Forget It Setting Spray for a hydrating and dewy finish that will set the makeup for the whole night.
Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette
Sheika used a combination of neutral shades from the Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Terre De Sienne and French Nude to create a neutral wash of color and dimension on the lids.
Lancôme Le Crayon Khôl
She then used the Lancôme Le Crayon Khôl in Black Coffee on the upper and lower lash line, blending the upper lash out for a more dramatic effect.
Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara
Finally, she applied Lancôme CILS Booster as a conditioning lash base and Zendaya's favorite Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara.
Lancôme Brow Shaping Powdery Pencil
To define the brows, Sheika used Lancôme Brow Shaping Powdery Pencil in Chocolate and Light Brown, locking it in with Lancôme Sourcils Brow Gel Styler in Clear.
Lancôme Juicy Tubes
For the lips, Sheika lined the outside with Lancôme Le Crayon in Nude and filled them in slightly for a neutral base and a little dimension. She then used Lancôme Juicy Tubes in 13 Raspberry Cool for a glossy modern lip. Sheika and Zendaya decided it was a no lipstick night.
Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out April 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Tower28, Charlotte Tilbury, True Botanicals & More.