Here's Where Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Stand After Their Surprise Reunion

Watch : Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell: "Bachelor" Drama Update

Saying goodbye for good is easier said than done.

Staying informed with all of Bachelor Nation's romances is hard enough. But for those keeping tabs on Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, the work never seems to end.

Over the weekend, RealitySteve posted photos of the pair eating at Bear Flag Fish Co. in Newport Beach, Calif. Soon after, the duo was spotted again enjoying an evening out at JuneShine in West Los Angeles.

Could these reunions mean the pair is taking a second—or third—chance on their relationship? Not so fast!

"Rachael and Matt have been spending the last week in Orange County together. They have been staying at a friend's house trying to be low-key," a source close to Matt exclusively told E! News. "Matt felt horrible about what went down with him and Rachael recently and wanted to see her. He initiated the visit."

While our insider said Rachael was "very skeptical," The Bachelor contestant ultimately "cares about Matt and wanted to hear what he had to say."