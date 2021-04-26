Selena Gomez Shows Off New Platinum Blonde Hair While Out for Dinner in Malibu

Watch : Selena Gomez Is Back to Blonde!

Blondes are supposed to have more fun, right?

While out in Malibu, Calif. on April 25, Selena Gomez was seen showing off her new platinum blonde tresses—a color that has had everyone buzzing since she debuted the 'do just a few days ago on April 23.

The star was spotted while meeting for dinner with friends at Nobu. One of her pals, Anna Collins also posted a cute picture of Selena in her Instagram Story with the caption, "Fresh blow out skin on ten ooooooh she ready."

Even that photo will make you blink twice—that is, if you haven't been doing just that already.

The last time we've seen the "Same Old Love" singer go blonde was almost four years ago, when she dyed her hair "Nirvana blonde," as she described it. With her new look front and center, Selena first added to a pic to her Rare Beauty Instagram page, sending her fans into a frenzy since they simply can't get enough of the young star's welcomed new do.