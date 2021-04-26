From Silly Faces to a Nintendo Switch: See All of the Candid Moments at the 2021 Oscars

Watch : Oscars 2021: Must-See Moments

At the Oscars, we're always grateful for cameras.

Because they capture the moments even the show sometimes misses. For the 93rd iteration of the Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25, that was still the case as photographers documented everything unfolding on the red carpet, from stars dressed to the nines in between poses to Minari's 9-year-old Alan Kim passing the time with a Nintendo Switch break. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, some famous faces were spotted catching up after months apart while others were basking in the joy of their life-changing Oscar victory.

Fortunately, it was all chronicled in pictures—and now they all need to be framed. As you catch up on Hollywood's biggest night—the big wins, the history-making milestones, the dazzling fashion, Glenn Close dancing to "Da Butt," Daniel Kaluuya mentioning his parents having sex in his Oscars speech—don't miss out on all of the candid moments you might have missed throughout the show.