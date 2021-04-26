Angela Bassett Shares Her Kids' Sweet Reaction to Her 2021 Oscars Look

Watch : Angela Bassett Shares Her Deep Connection to Music at 2021 Oscars

While Angela Bassett's kids might not be interested in award shows, they can't help but gush over mom's red carpet looks—including her 2021 Oscars gown.

In an exclusive interview with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, the actress shared the adorable response her kids had when they saw her stunning look.

"They watch and see me get ready and said, ‘Oh Mom, you look great! Have fun!'" Bassett, who shares 15-year-old twins, son Slater and daughter Bronwyn, with husband and Lovecraft Country star Courtney B. Vance, told Rancic. "And then they go on and have their own brand of fun."

Bassett, who lent her voice to the now Academy-award winning Disney animation movie, Soul, dazzled in a red custom Alberta Ferretti gown.

In Soul, the actress played the character of Dorothea Williams, a respected, no-nonsense jazz musician and saxophone player. When it came to the art form of music, Bassett shared her deep connection to it by telling Rancic, "I think just a tune, a song, a piece can take you there."