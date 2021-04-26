How Halle Berry Helped Boyfriend Van Hunt Prepare for the 2021 Oscars

Halle Berry and Van Hunt made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Oscars!
The Academy Award winner—who was sporting new bangs at the ceremony—attended her first major award show alongside the musician on Sunday, April 25. And while Halle is an Oscars veteran, Van is a bit new to red carpets, so she helped prepare him for the big event.
"I'm a rookie," Van told Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. "So she is showing me all the details."
Sharing more about their Oscars day, Halle, who donned a gorgeous Dolce & Gabanna gown, said it was "calm" and "easy breezy." As for the red carpet itself, Halle admitted it's an "odd one" this year, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "But I'm glad that we all get to be here and celebrate each other," she said. "I think the fact that we're all not sitting in our living rooms is really good."
The 54-year-old Monster's Ball actress first teased her romance with the 51-year-old singer-songwriter over the summer by sharing a photo of their feet. And in September 2020, Halle officially confirmed her love for her man while wearing a "Van Hunt" T-shirt on Instagram, writing to her followers, "now ya know..."
To celebrate Van's birthday in March, the mom of two shared a sweet tribute post in his honor. "A real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won't let her," she captioned a photo of the couple. "Happy birthday VanO. I only wish I'd known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!"
