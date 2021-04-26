Frances McDormand Deserves Another Oscar for Giving the Shortest Speech of the Night

Watch : "Nomadland" Director Chloe Zhao on Importance of Being Spontaneous

Five women were nominated for Best Actress in a Lead Role at the 2021 Oscars, but only one of them can take home the award.

On Monday, March 15, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the nominees for Best Actress in a Lead Role: Viola Davis in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Andra Day in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Vanessa Kirby's role in Pieces of a Woman, Frances McDormand for Nomadland and Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman.

And while they all delivered outstanding performances, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences voted overwhelmingly for Frances. This is the third time the Nomadland star has won for Best Actress, having previously won for 1996's Fargo and 2018's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Frances kept things short and sweet, telling the crowd, "Look, they didn't ask me. But if they had, I would have said, karaoke. When you have voices like Leslie and Marcus. We should add a karaoke bar."