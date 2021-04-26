Frances McDormand's Best Picture Oscars Speech Isn't Complete Without a Nomadland Howl

Watch : "Nomadland" Director Chloe Zhao on Importance of Being Spontaneous

It was a night of surprises at the 2021 Oscars.

On Sunday, April 25, Rita Moreno had the rare honor of announcing the winner for Best Picture before the awards for Best Actor and Best Actress were handed out.

But regardless of the order, there could only be one movie that received the Best Picture of the year award. Ladies and gentlemen, congratulations are in order for Nomadland.

When accepting the award, Frances McDormand made a passionate plea to viewers to return to movie theaters and experience the Best Picture nominees up on the big screen.

"Please, watch our movie on the largest screen possible," she explained. "And one day, very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theater, shoulder to shoulder. In that dark space and watch every film that is represented here tonight. We give this one to our wolf."

Frances would then let out a howl that was dedicated to sound mixer Michael "Wolf" Snyder who passed away last month.