LaKeith Stanfield Memes Himself With an Oscars Screen Grab and a Wildly Relatable Caption

LaKeith Stanfield may not have won an Oscar, but he's certainly winning the night.

On Sunday, April 25, the Judas and the Black Messiah actor had us in stiches over his hilarious social media activity during the 2021 Oscars. The 29-year-old actor, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of William O'Neal in Judas and the Black Messiah, first playfully roasted his very stylish Oscars ensemble.

"Pulled up to the Oscars lookin like your uncle," LaKeith wrote alongside his '70s-inspired awards show look. "But since it's a dry bar I'm going back home. Good luck to the nominees tho!"

Of course, LaKeith didn't stop there as he also shared a screenshot from the Oscars with an incredibly relatable caption. Alongside a photo featuring a deadpan LaKeith, the celebrated actor wrote, "That moment when your life flashes before your eyes because you left the oven on."