Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis: See Her Diamond Ring

This baby shower wasn't complete without some bling.
On Sunday, April 25, Cheyenne Floyd thought she was going to celebrate the arrival of her first child with Zach Davis during a family-friendly baby shower. But as it turns out, her boyfriend had even bigger plans. According to several attendees who posted on social media, Zach decided to celebrate with a perfect proposal.
"Turned my players card in!" he joked on Instagram Stories when debuting his engagement ring for Cheyenne. "That's a bitcoin."
Cheyenne added, "Speechless... We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever. Thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!"
While details about the proposal appear to be top secret for now, Instagram posts show cameras were rolling suggesting Teen Mom OG may feature the romantic moment in an upcoming episode.
Fans of the MTV series likely won't be surprised about the couple's next big step in their relationship. After all, Cheyenne previously admitted that the topic of marriage has been discussed.
"It's definitely a conversation," the Rage Against Ry founder told E! News back in January. "I just think with COVID and stuff, it puts it on hold. When we do get married, we want to have a big wedding and we can't do that right now of course. We don't want to have any limitations for what we want to do. It's an ongoing conversation but one for the future."
Throughout the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, fans have also had a front-row seat to Cheyenne and Zach's milestones.
From finding out they were expecting to Cheyenne telling her ex Cory Wharton that she was pregnant, cameras captured it all.
And for those wondering what Cheyenne and Cory's daughter Ryder thinks of Zach, all signs point to a young girl who totally approves.
"She liked him from the beginning," Cheyenne explained to E! News. "It's definitely become full circle just because Zach and I dated when I was pregnant with Ryder. Ryder is going to be four this year and now we're expecting a baby. It's definitely an overwhelming feeling sometimes."
Part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs Tuesday, April 27 at 8 p.m. on MTV.