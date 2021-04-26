Regina King Was Fabulously Candid During Her Opening Monologue at the 2021 Oscars

Watch : Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson Enjoy Oscars Date Night

Using her platform for good.

On Sunday, April 25, Regina King kicked off Hollywood's biggest night by addressing the highs and lows of the last year. Not only did Regina call 2020 (into 2021) "quite a year," but she also reminded 2021 Oscar viewers that "we are still smack dab in the middle of it."

This was likely in reference to the struggles associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the important work done by the Black Lives Matter movement. "We are mourning the loss of so many," Regina noted before referencing the recent outcome of Derek Chauvin's trial. "And I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I may have traded in my heels for marching boots."

As E! News readers well know, Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police Officer, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter last week for the 2020 death of George Floyd.