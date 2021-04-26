Regina King Was Fabulously Candid During Her Opening Monologue at the 2021 Oscars

Using her platform for good.
On Sunday, April 25, Regina King kicked off Hollywood's biggest night by addressing the highs and lows of the last year. Not only did Regina call 2020 (into 2021) "quite a year," but she also reminded 2021 Oscar viewers that "we are still smack dab in the middle of it."
This was likely in reference to the struggles associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the important work done by the Black Lives Matter movement. "We are mourning the loss of so many," Regina noted before referencing the recent outcome of Derek Chauvin's trial. "And I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I may have traded in my heels for marching boots."
As E! News readers well know, Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police Officer, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter last week for the 2020 death of George Floyd.
The 2019 Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner continued, "Now, I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you. But as a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that, okay?"
After mentioning once more that this was "indeed a hard year for everyone," the One Night in Miami... director reminded those tuning in that the nominated films helped us get through this unconventional time. She added, "Our love of movies helped to get us through. It made us feel less isolated and connected us when we were apart."
As for how they're pulling off the Oscars amid the pandemic? Regina assured the at-home audience that attendees were following COVID-19 safety protocols.
"Yes, we are doing it maskless. Yes. You are probably asking, 'How are they able to do that?'" she explained. "Well, think of this as a movie set, an Oscars movie with a cast of over 200 nominees. People have been vaxxed, tested, re-tested, socially distanced, and we are following all of the rigorous protocols that got us back to work safely. So, just like on a movie set, when we are rolling, masks off. And when we are not rolling, masks on. All right? That's how we do it."
