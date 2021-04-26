2021 OSCARS

Oscar-Winning Director Thomas Vinterberg Honors Late Daughter in Heartbreaking Acceptance Speech

Another Round director Thomas Vinterberg gave a heartbreaking speech honoring his late daughter Ida, who was killed four days into filming his Oscar-winning movie.

A tear-jerking acceptance speech.

Director Thomas Vinterberg took home the award for Best International Feature Film at tonight's 2021 Oscars for his movie Another Round, and the Danish filmmaker used his time on stage to honor his late daughter Ida, who tragically passed away during filming in 2019.

Taking a moment to honor the film's star Mads Mikkelson, Vinterberg said, "Mads, you gave us your finest. Not just for the film, but for my daughter as well. And I'll never forget it."

He continued, "So we wanted to make a film that celebrates life. And four days into shooting, the impossible happened. An accident on a highway took my daughter away. Someone looking into a cell phone. And we miss her, and I love her. And...sorry. Two months before we shot this movie, two months before she died, she was in Africa. She sent me a letter, she had just read the script, and loved it. She felt seen by this. And she was supposed to be in this. And if anyone dares to believe that she's here with us somehow, you'll be able to see her clapping and cheering with us."

Vinterberg shared, "We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument. So, Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you're a part of this miracle. Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere, I don't know. But this one is for you. Thank you so much."

Vinterberg also thanks his wife Helene, "for being the angel of this project. For guiding me through this very difficult period."

He added, "I want to thank my children, my family, my screenwriter, Tobias Lindholm. Who is my guardian angel."

