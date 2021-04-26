Daniel Kaluuya Baffles Mom by Discussing His Parents' Sex During Best Supporting Actor Win at 2021 Oscars

Watch : Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson Enjoy Oscars Date Night

Daniel Kaluuya prevailed at the 2021 Oscars, but his mom didn't appear to love his speech.

The performer won Best Supporting Actor for his role as real-life activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. The prize was presented by 2020 Best Supporting Actress winner Laura Dern.

"Thank you so much for pouring into me," Daniel said about his mom during his acceptance speech. He went on to say, "It's so hard to make a film, and make a film about a man like this."

In thanking his co-stars, Daniel continued, "I share this honor with the gift that is Lakeith Stanfield, the light that is Dominique Fishback."

The Widows actor said about Fred, "What a man. How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed."

But things got particularly eyebrow-raising when Daniel went on to mention his mom and dad having sex, and the camera showed his mom in the audience, who appeared baffled at what her son was saying.

"It's incredible," the actor said. "My mom met my dad, they had sex, it's amazing. Do you know what I'm saying? I'm here, do you know what I mean? I'm so happy to be alive, so I'm going to celebrate that tonight."