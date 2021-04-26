2021 OSCARS

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
Oscars 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed and more celebrities were nominated at the 2021 Academy Awards, but who will win? Find out if your favorite movies and actors are taking home an Oscar here.

For the past year, movie theaters were closed and productions were halted, but as they say in Hollywood, the show must go on.

So, here we are, not one, but two months after the 2021 Oscars were originally scheduled to commence and, yes, things look a bit different than usual.

Instead of rolling out the red carpet solely at Hollywood's Dolby Theater, the Academy is also taking over downtown Los Angeles' historic Union Station.

Additionally, satellite hubs sprinkled around the world will allow nominees stationed internationally to participate in the ceremony. 

Meanwhile, the cast of David Fincher's Mank, which leads this year's pack with 10 total nominations, will likely be stateside for the Academy Awards. Gary Oldman is up for Best Actor, while his co-star Amanda Seyfried scored a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category. 

Mank is followed by The FatherThe Trial of the Chicago 7, Judas and the Black MessiahSound of MetalMinari and Nomadland, with six nominations each. Promising Young Woman trails closely behind at five nominations.

photos
Stars Who Have Never Won an Oscar

To see the complete list of nominees and winners in real time, continue scrolling!

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short

Burrow
Genius Loci
WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

 

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
WINNER: Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Best Sound

Greyhound, Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News of the World, Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul, Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
WINNER: Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Best Director

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, David Fincher
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
WINNERNomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Best Costume Design

Emma, Alexandra Byrne
WINNERMa Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio, Massima Cantini Parrini

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Emma, Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
WINNERMa Rainey's Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Mank, Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti 

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature

WINNERAnother Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern
WINNERThe Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami…, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
WINNER: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Darius Marder, Abraham Marder and Derek Cianfranfe
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin 

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari 

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky, Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Best Original Song

"Fight for You," from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
"Hear My Voice," from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
"Husavik," from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
"Io sì (Seen)," from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
"Speak Now," from One Night in Miami...; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

 
Best Production Design

The Father, Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
Mank, Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale
News of the World, David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet, Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

 

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Best Film Editing

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

