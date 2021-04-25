2021 Oscars: The Surprising Career Borat 2's Maria Bakalova Almost Chose

Watch : Maria Bakalova Reveals "Borat 2" Was First Comedy Role

Maria Bakalova is leaving the ultimate dream at the 2021 Oscars.

The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star is the first Bulgarian ever nominated for an Academy Award, with the 24-year-old earning a Best Supporting Actress nod, and she admitted to E!'s Giuliana Rancic that "it feels like a dream."

While Bakalova has been acting for twelve years, Borat 2 was the first comedy and English-speaking film she's ever done, so the fact that she earned an Oscar nomination for her performance was overwhelming for the star.

"It's one of these things that you're, like, am I dreaming?" she said. "Am I living this dream? It's beyond all of my expectations."

It's also beyond her family's wildest dreams, Bakalova revealing her mother actually wanted her to be a journalist before she decided to pursue a career in acting.