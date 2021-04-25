Oscars 2021: How Glenn Close's Authenticity Made Her An Unexpected Social Media Icon

Watch : Diane Warren Hopes to Finally Win Oscar After 12th Nomination

Glenn Close has had many roles over her decades in Hollywood, but social media sensation is a new one for the acclaimed star.

The eight-time Oscar nominee has cemented her status as an Instagram icon thanks to her candid—and often hilarious—posts. Close kicked off Oscar Sunday quite literally with a viral video of her receiving a CBD cream foot massage and pedicure ahead of the red carpet. The extra pampering definitely paid off. As she joked to E!'s Giuliana Rancic,"I'm feeling great, my shoes are comfortable."

Close is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Hillbilly Elegy, which is based on J.D. Vance's autobiography. Close is unrecognizable onscreen as a Vance's chain-smoking grandmother, Mamaw. And, she kept all those t-shirts, "baggy jeans and Nikes" as costume souvenirs from the film, she confessed on the red carpet. The pieces went into Close's collection of over 800 costume items housed at Indiana University.

Could she be transforming into Mamaw again anytime soon for Instagram fans? Only if the versatile star feels like it.