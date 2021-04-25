Minari Star Alan Kim's Red Carpet Posing Deserves an Award at the 2021 Oscars

Watch : "Minari": A Powerful American Story

In the words of Alan Kim, "It's time for the Oscars, but first I have to walk Cream."

Cream, for those of you who are not up to speed, is the 9-year-old Minari star's beloved dog. Together throughout award season, Oscar Sunday was no different as the youngster and his four-legged friend enjoyed a walk together before it was time for Alan's first night at the Academy Awards. Fortunately for fans, their outing was captured in adorable photos featuring Alan dressed to the nines in a pint-sized tuxedo by Thom Browne, complete with a bow tie and shorts.

"It's time for the Oscars, but first I have to walk Cream," the pictures were captioned on Instagram. "Now it's off to the show! Thank @theacademy and @thombrowne."

Once on the red carpet, the child star clearly soaked up every exciting moment of his first Oscars experience as he posed for the cameras. Rocking a variety of poses, Alan proved he clearly deserves an Oscar for Best Guest.