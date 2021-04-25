Emerald Fennell Shares How Britney Spears Got Her Into the Writing Zone at the 2021 Oscars

Want to know how Emerald Fennell gets in the zone? The writing zone, that is?

"Listening to Britney Spears and then usually sort of eating pizza out of a bin because I've run out of food—it's that sort of vibe," the actress turned writer-director whose debut film, Promising Young Woman, is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, shared with E! Live From the Red Carpet host Giuliana Rancic on Sunday.

"I'm obsessed, Britney and pizza!" Rancic marveled.

"Britney and garbage pizza," Fennell stressed, making sure we understood just how much of a hot mess she might turn into when the muses call.

But the unforgettable use of an eerie instrumental of "Toxic" in Promising Young Woman does now make even more sense.