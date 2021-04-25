WATCH LIVE NOW

Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The Oscars 2021 red carpet is officially open and the biggest names are stepping out in memorable fashion looks. Take a look at all the stars dressing to impress.

It's the most star-studded night of the year! And this time, it's happening in person.

The 2021 Oscars, which will be held in two separate Los Angeles locations, is being produced by director Steven Soderbergh, producer Stacey Sher and actor Jesse Collins. And for the third consecutive year, the awards will be without a host, perhaps due in part to the controversy surrounding the initial host selection of Kevin Hart for the 2019 ceremony.

Don't expect any Zoom malfunctions because producers explicitly stated, "There will not be an option to Zoom in for the show." What viewers can expect is heated competition between some of the most popular films of the year including Mank, which leads the pack with 10 nominationsMinari, Promising Young Woman and Golden Globe winner, Nomadland. Musical performances will include Leslie Odom Jr., H.E.R. and more.

In addition to seeing some swoon-worthy fashion other than Jason Sudeikis' tie-dye hoodie, we have another event to celebrate: A record 76 nominations were given to females. Promising young women indeed! For the first time, more than one female director is nominated in the best director category—Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman). Previously, only five other women have been nominated for the honor in the award show's 93-year history. Zhao is also the first woman to receive four nominations in a single year, and the first female of Asian descent to be nominated in the best director category.

photos
Former Couples Who Rocked the Oscars Red Carpet

After last year's virtual ceremony, we couldn't be more excited to see some stunning looks from more than just above the shoulders. (Has anyone else forgotten how to walk in heels?) Keep scrolling to see tonight's fashion winners and risk-takers.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Halle Berry

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
H.E.R.

In Dundas with Chopard jewelry 

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Eryn Krueger Mekash

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Rita Moreno

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Angela Bassett

In Chopard jewelry    

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Erica Rivinoja

     

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried

In Armani with Forevermark jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes

ABC
Regina King

In Louis Vuitton with Forevermark jewelry

Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S.
Chloe Zhao

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Emile Mosseri

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Questlove

In Crocs shoes

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Vanessa Kirby

In Gucci

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Andra Day

In Vera Wang with Tiffany jewelry and Casadei shoes

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Dan Swimer

   

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Colleen LaBaff

   

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Maria Bakalova

In Louis Vuitton

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Kaouther Ben Hania

     

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Riz Ahmed

In Prada 

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Bianca Oana

     

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Mollye Asher

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Viola Davis

In Alexander McQueen with Forevermark jewelry

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Carey Mulligan

In Valentino with Sophia Webster shoes

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Trish Summerville

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Jena Friedman

     

ABC
Kemp Powers

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Nina Pedrad

In Stella McCartney

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Atticus Ross

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Erick Oh

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Daniel Kaluuya

In Bottega Veneta with Cartier necklace

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Jon Batiste

    

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

